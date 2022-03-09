Main Content

'Bridgerton' Releases Steamy New Trailer for Season 2

"Bridgerton" is back, and it seems like Lady Whistledown may have her hands full this season. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the hit show and gave fans a closer look at the charming and mysterious Anthony Bridgerton. The first season of the period drama was ranked as the streaming giant's most watched series, with a reported 82 million accounts tuning in. Season 2 is set to be released on March 25.

Tags: Bridgerton, Netflix, lady whistledown
