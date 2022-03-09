Also available on the nbc app

"Bridgerton" is back, and it seems like Lady Whistledown may have her hands full this season. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Season 2 of the hit show and gave fans a closer look at the charming and mysterious Anthony Bridgerton. The first season of the period drama was ranked as the streaming giant's most watched series, with a reported 82 million accounts tuning in. Season 2 is set to be released on March 25.

