"Bridgerton" is the No. 1 show on Netflix right now, and stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page certainly bring the heat onscreen! The actors, who portray Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings in the breakout drama, dished to Access Daily about the strong female characters, extravagant costumes and fun songs, as well as why diversity on the show is so important. Plus, Regé-Jean playfully shuts down speculation about any cast members taking their romances offscreen! "Bridgerton" is streaming on Netflix now.

