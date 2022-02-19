Also available on the nbc app

It's "Bridgerton" meets "The Bachelor"! On NBC's new reality dating show "The Courtship," leading lady Nicole Remy travels back in time to the era of courting as she decides which of 16 hunky suitors is the king of her heart! Access Hollywood breaks down the details the romantic new show and shares the latest updates on two other period TV favorites, "Bridgerton" and "Downton Abbey." "The Courtship" premieres March 6 at 8/7c on NBC.

