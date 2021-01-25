Also available on the nbc app

Whoops! Eagle-eyed fans just pointed out a "Bridgerton" blooper. During the opening scene of the hit Netflix show, viewers see horse-drawn carriages on a cobblestone road. However, along the side of the street are yellow lines — something a bit too modern for a series set in the 1800s. According to British paper The Independent, the yellow lines indicate parking restrictions and weren't conceptualized in the U.K. until 1947.

