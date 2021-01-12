Also available on the nbc app

"Bridgerton's" incredible costumes are a huge reason why the show is one of the top original Netflix series of all time! The show’s lead costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, tells Access Hollywood how each detail helped create the dynamic characters of "Bridgerton" – even down to the colors they wear. Plus, Ellen reveals a sentimental detail from the Duke of Hastings' wardrobe that fans might have missed! "There's a pin that he wears continually throughout the show and that is a pin that was of his mother's. It's not discussed but he wears it at the top of his lapel," she shares.

