The world of "Bridgerton" just got bigger! The hit Netflix show announced this week that four new actors were cast in roles for Season 2. Charithra Chandran and Shelley Conn were cast as Edwina and Mary Sharma, the sister and mother of new lead Kate Sharma, respectively. Calam Lynch will take on the role of Theo Sharpe, and Rupert Young will play Jack.

