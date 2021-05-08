Also available on the nbc app

This spring marks a decade since the outstanding female-led comedy "Bridesmaids" was released. The box office hit made "SNL" stars Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph bona fide movie stars, and it also brought us the brilliance of Melissa McCarthy! In honor of the milestone anniversary, Access looks back on our interviews with the cast about the film over the years. Plus, Melissa tells All Access' Scott Evans about the infamous airplane scene and how her husband Ben Falcone could almost not keep it together! "Bridesmaids" is available to stream on Peacock.

