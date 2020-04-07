Vanessa Bryant Honors Her & Kobe Bryant’s 20th Anniversary With Romantic Wedding Photo
Newlyweds Fiona and Adam Gordon originally planned to have a huge wedding with 120 guests, but because of the pandemic, their ceremony was held in front of just two witnesses. Their canceled wedding reception became an opportunity to help others: the couple donated their roast beef feast to more than 400 hospital workers! Fiona and Adam told Access Hollywood all about their inspiring act of kindness.