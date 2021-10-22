Also available on the nbc app

On a recent appearance on "Dr. Phil," Gabby Petito's parents said they received nothing but silence from the parents of Brian Laundrie when they initially told them they were reporting their daughter missing. The Laundries' behavior has been questioned by many. Now, Access Hollywood legal contributor Alison Triessl joins a panel of experts to break down the psychology behind families of fugitives. These expert interviews were conducted before the FBI identified Laundrie's remains as his.

