Brian Laundrie Search: Possessions Located & Apparent Human Remains Found

CLIP10/20/21
Apparent human remains have been found in the same area personal belonging of Brian Laundre were located in a nature reserve in Florida, officials told NBC News on Wednesday. The partial human remains were located in the Carlton Reserve in a location that was previously under water, and were found near a backpack that was consistent with items Laundrie may have had in his possession, a senior law enforcement official told NBC News. However, there is no confirmation that the remains are connected to Laundrie.

Tags: Brian Laundrie, gabby petito, deaths, Crime
Clips

