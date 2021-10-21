There has been a breakthrough in the search for Brian Laundrie. The partial human remains found on Wednesday in the Carlton Reserve in Florida have been confirmed to be Laundrie's, the FBI revealed on Thursday. The bureau's Denver office revealed in a press release that Laundrie's dental records matched those of the remains, which a law enforcement official told NBC News included a portion of a human skull.

