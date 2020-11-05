Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green is thanking fans for their support amid drama with estranged wife Megan Fox. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star expressed his gratitude on Instagram while giving a glimpse into his life at home when the kids are at school. "I just wanted to thank everyone who has come on my page and been supportive of everything," he said. "It's extremely kind and really appreciated." Brian shares three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with the "Transformers" actress. His message to followers came days after he was publicly blasted by his ex for a posting a since-deleted picture with their 4-year-old for Halloween.

