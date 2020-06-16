Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green stepped out with Courtney Stodden weeks after announcing his split from now-estranged wife Megan Fox. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and the reality star were spotted at a Mexican restaurant in the Los Angeles suburbs over the weekend. An eyewitness told People the pair didn't give off romantic vibes and appeared to just be picking up food together. The outing comes nearly a month after Brian confirmed he and Megan were parting ways after nearly 10 years of marriage. As for Courtney, she revealed in March that her divorce from ex-husband Doug Hutchinson had been finalized.

