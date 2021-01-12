Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess just took a big step in their romance! The "90210" alum and the "Dancing with the Stars" pro appeared in their very first Instagram photo together, which looks to have been taken on their recent vacation to Hawaii. In the snap, a shirtless Brian kissed Sharna on a balcony, while the ballroom dancer closed her eyes, coffee in hand. Sharna captioned the photo "H I M" with a kiss-mark emoji.

