Also available on the nbc app

Time flies when you're in love! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrated one year together over the weekend with a pair of swoon-worthy Instagram tributes. Both Brian, 48, and Sharna, 36, shared gratitude for having found one another, with the pro dancer penning a heartfelt caption honoring everything the actor has brought to her life. For his part, Brian kept his message simple but straightforward, writing, "1 year of accepting me in a way I’ve never been loved before. #damnimlucky."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution