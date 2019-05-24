Brian Austin Green Says Wife Megan Fox Has Never Seen An Episode Of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Also available on the NBC app

While diehard "Beverly Hills, 90210" fans are on the edge of their seats for the beloved primetime soap’s upcoming revival, David Silver’s real-life wife is apparently not one of them. Brian Austin Green recently told People that his longtime love, Megan Fox, hasn't watched his career-making show and wasn't familiar with it when she met him. Find out what other pop culture point of reference came to Megan's mind when they first connected.

Appearing: