Brian Austin Green says he got his "self-worth" from Megan Fox and their kids. In an interview for Jaleel White's "Ever After" podcast recorded before the pandemic, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum opened up about balancing his personal and professional lives and how his now-estranged wife helped him feel grounded. "I don't get my sense of self-worth from work. I don't get it from being on set. I don't get it from those people. I get it when I go home and I see my wife and I see my kids," he said at the time. In May, the dad of four revealed on his own podcast that he and Megan had decided to part ways after nearly a decade of marriage. The actress has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly and filed for divorce last month.

