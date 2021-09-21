Main Content

Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about putting on their dance shoes for season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars." The couple shared why they decided to partner up this season and admitted that "DWTS" will be the ultimate relationship test. Plus, the pair revealed who made the first move and shared how they keep things romantic between them. "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

