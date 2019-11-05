Brian Austin Green Reveals If He'd Be Down For Another Season Of 'BH90210'

Also available on the NBC app

Brian Austin Green joins Access Daily hosts Scott Evans, Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to talk about reuniting with the "Beverly Hills 90210" cast for the reboot and whether he'd be down for another season. And, Brian and his wife Megan Fox have teamed up with PUBG MOBILE and Omaze to benefit Global Green’s work to save the Amazon rainforest. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.omaze.com/products/tesla-model-s-performance?ref=pubgmobile" target="_blank">Omaze.com</a>.

