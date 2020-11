Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green did not hold back when he reacted to his estranged wife Megan Fox’s latest Instagram photo with her new beau Machine Gun Kelly. “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours,” the actress captioned a photo of her and the rapper. Soon after, Brian shared a series of photos with the same caption—but the photos were of his four sons, three of which he shares with Megan!

Appearing: