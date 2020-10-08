Main Content

Brian Austin Green is unmasked! The actor tells Access Hollywood about his surprising reveal as the Giraffe on "The Masked Singer," and why he didn't think childhood pal Robin Thicke would have such a hard time guessing his identity! Brian also shares about his experience filming the game show during the pandemic and how his kids were so unenthused they fell asleep while watching his final episode. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum goes on to reflect on his longtime friendship with the cast, including fellow "Masked Singer" alum Tori Spelling, who texted him after his elimination. "The Masked Singer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

