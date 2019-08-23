Brian Austin Green Is Still Smitten With Wife Megan Fox: She's So Much More Than 'Stunning'

Also available on the NBC app

Happy wife, happy life! Brian Austin Green joins Access Live and tells host Kit Hoover and guest co-host Melissa Peterman about his "amazing relationship" with wife Megan Fox. The "BH90210" star admits the actress is "stunning," of course, but there are so many more reasons he's still so in love with her. Brian also discusses his hit "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot and reveals the moment he knew the original series was a huge success.

