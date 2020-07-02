Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green is spending time with some new women following his split with his now-estranged wife of nearly a decade, Megan Fox. The "90210" alum was photographed grabbing a meal at a Los Angeles restaurant with Australian model Tina Louise this week. Hours later, reality star Courtney Stodden – who Brian also picked up food with recently – shared a video message goofing around with the actor on Instagram.

Appearing: