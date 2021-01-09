Also available on the nbc app

New year, new outlook! Brian Austin Green tells Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about his budding romance with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess and what a blast the pair had together on a recent Hawaiian getaway. How did they meet? Brian also shares how well he's bonding with his fellow judges on "The Masked Dancer" and that host Craig Robinson even made up a special jingle for him! "The Masked Dancer" airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

