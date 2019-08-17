Brian Austin Green Confesses He Got Laid The Most On '90210'

Also available on the NBC app

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his days dating on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210"! During an Aug. 15 visit to the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" clubhouse, the "BH90210" star admitted that he was the member of the cast that "got laid the most" on the original series. Among the ladies he hooked up with behind the scenes are Tiffani Amber Thiessen, Vanessa Marcil and Tori Spelling.

