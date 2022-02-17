Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are giving an update on their baby on the way! The 48-year-old "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that they are expecting a baby boy on July 4, sharing a snap of Sharna's baby bump and writing, "We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July."

