Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Reveal How They Picked 'Romantic' 'DWTS' Song

CLIP09/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are letting their love show on the dance floor. The couple turned dancing partners reveled to Access Hollywood how they picked their latest "Dancing with the Stars" song, "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur. "This song feels like a true love song to me," Brian said. "It just seems fitting for us because it was like, this is somebody who understands love and passion and is in it for the right reasons. This songs amazing." "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

Appearing:
Tags: Brian Austin Green, sharna burgess, DWTS, dancing with the stars
S2021 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.