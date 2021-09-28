Also available on the nbc app

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are letting their love show on the dance floor. The couple turned dancing partners reveled to Access Hollywood how they picked their latest "Dancing with the Stars" song, "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur. "This song feels like a true love song to me," Brian said. "It just seems fitting for us because it was like, this is somebody who understands love and passion and is in it for the right reasons. This songs amazing." "DWTS" airs Monday nights on ABC.

