Hannah Waddingham Told Sheryl Lee Ralph It’s Her ‘Night’ At 2022 Emmys: ‘So Deserved’ (EXCLUSIVE)
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein spoke to Access Hollywood at a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Monday night and shared his excitement for being nominated for a 2022 Emmy again after winning last year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. "Taheeb is my screen saver, did you know that?" He took out his phone to prove that his costar Taheeb Jimoh is on the background of his iPhone.