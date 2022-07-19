Main Content

Brett Goldstein Proves Tight Bond With 'Ted Lasso' Costar By Revealing iPhone Background

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein spoke to Access Hollywood at a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Monday night and shared his excitement for being nominated for a 2022 Emmy again after winning last year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. "Taheeb is my screen saver, did you know that?" He took out his phone to prove that his costar Taheeb Jimoh is on the background of his iPhone.

