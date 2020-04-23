Also available on the nbc app

Who's ready for more "Rock of Love"? "The Masked Singer's" Bret Michaels, aka The Banana, joins Access Hollywood via Zoom to reflect on his experience on the show and how his onstage alter ego has been creatively inspiring! Could a new version of his hit reality dating series be on the way? Bret explains what he'd like to see happen with the franchise. And, the rock superstar reveals how hard it was to keep his identity a secret from family, friends and on set, and why he knew the jig was up as soon as he saw guest panelist Sharon Osbourne. Bret also teases what's coming down the pipeline on his new TikTok channel and what fans can expect from his upcoming multimedia memoir, "Auto-Scrap-Ography," dropping May 12.

