Bret Michaels Admits Why He's 'Really Protective' Over His Two Teen Daughters

Bret Michaels is going back on tour! The legendary rocker stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover about going on tour with his fellow Poison bandmates, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. Bret, who has been open about his battle with diabetes in the past, gave a candid health update, and confessed why he is a "really protective" dad to his two daughters. Tickets for the "Work Hard, Party Harder" tour will be available starting Dec. 13.

