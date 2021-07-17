Also available on the nbc app

Jason Sudeikis is just like "Ted Lasso." On the red carpet premiere of the hit show's second season, Brendan Hunt told Access Hollywood that his co-star is just like his beloved character and noted that they're both very "charming." Brendan, who is also a big writer on the comedy, promised that Season 2 will deliver even more fun this time around. Brendan also joked that he totally coasted writing the new episodes since the hit show had already been picked up for Season 3.

