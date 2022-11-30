Main Content

Brendan Fraser Shares The Story Of Meeting Leonardo DiCaprio For The First Time As A Child

CLIP11/29/22

Brendan Fraser is reflecting on his first-time meeting Leonardo DiCaprio decades ago. “He was enthusiastic, and he gave a great performance in [‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’]. He was just a really cool kid. I had the impression that his future is secure, it’s just going to be fun watching what he does with it in the meantime,” he told Access Hollywood at the premiere of “The Whale.”The 53-year-old also talked about what it would mean to get nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in “The Whale” and revealed what it means to have his kids and girlfriend’s support. “The Whale” premieres in theaters Dec. 9.

