Brendan Fraser is feeling grateful! The 54-year-old took home an Academy Award for Best Actor on Sunday and admitted to reporters backstage at the press room that the past year “has been incredibly rewarding and affirming and has given me a lesson in humility and gratitude.” Brendan also revealed the first thought that went through his mind after his name was called. “I thought that can’t be right, but it was, so I guess I should get up there and say something quick,” he said.

