Brendan Fraser is trying to keep it together after nabbing Best Actor at the 2023 SAG Awards. The 54-year-old actor won the honor Sunday night for portraying Charlie in “The Whale.” While accepting the statue, he got emotional while reflecting on first getting his SAG card and feeling like he finally “belonged.” In his heartfelt speech, “The Mummy” star also spoke about the ups and downs he’s had in his career and shared some encouraging words to any actors who are going through a hard time.

