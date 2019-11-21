Brenda Song Claims She Wasn't Considered 'Asian Enough' To Audition For 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Also available on the NBC app

Brenda Song claims she was denied the chance to audition for "Crazy Rich Asians," but the movie's director remembers things differently. The actress, who is of Thai and Hmong heritage, reflected on her desire to join the 2018 hit, telling Teen Vogue that she never got to read for a role due to being told "in so many words" that her "image was basically not Asian enough." Filmmaker Jon M. Chu responded in multiple tweets, writing that he feels "horrible" Brenda perceived the experience that way and denied that he would have ever said such a thing. "That sucks if anything of that nature was ever communicated," he added. "It's gross."

Appearing: