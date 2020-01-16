Also available on the NBC app

Is there a royal double standard? In the ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," Meghan Markle spoke out about the unfair scrutiny she faces in the British media, likely one reason she and Prince Harry are distancing themselves from the royal family. BuzzFeed news reporter Ellie Hall did a deep dive into the negative headlines that have plagued the Duchess of Sussex and explained to All Access the shocking differences between Meghan's press coverage and Kate Middleton's.

