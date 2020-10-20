Main Content

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is 'Coming To Terms' With Sexuality Amid Living Separately From Husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting real! "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star got candid with Access Hollywood about taking a new approach to her marriage with husband Sean Burke. The reality star explained why the two decided to no longer live under the same roof, but noted that they are still "happily married." Braunwyn admitted that she has been able to come to terms with her sexuality amid living apart and shared whether they have any plans on living together again. The 42-year-old also shared that she feels like she has dealt with her sobriety "without the support" of her "RHOC" castmates. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

