Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting honest. On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Braunwyn got candid about all the drama that is going down on this season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Braunwyn opened up about the status of her marriage with Sean and revealed if she would leave him for her new girlfriend. Braunwyn also talked about her difficult journey with sobriety and admitted that she "almost drank" to avoid "RHOC" reunion, revealing, "I almost drank because I thought if I drink, I could go to rehab and won't have to go to the reunion."

