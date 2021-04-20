Also available on the nbc app

Surprise! Brant and Kim Daugherty are parents to a baby boy, son Wilder David Daugherty! The actor revealed the exciting baby news to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover, sharing, “He’s three weeks old right now … and he’s just incredible. He's just the tiniest little nugget of love and happiness.” Brant also revealed why he sadly had to miss the birth of his son. Plus, the star shared the special meaning behind his bundle of joy's unique name.

