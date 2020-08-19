Also available on the nbc app

Brandy believes her baby girl saved her life in more ways than one. Following the release of her emotional album "B7," the R&B star got candid about her daughter Sy'rai's positive influence on her battle with depression in a feature interview with PeopleTV. "I remember laying in bed super depressed," she recalled. "I told myself, 'So you're just going to go out like this? That's wack. You have a daughter. If you can't do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.'"

Appearing: