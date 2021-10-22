Main Content

Brandon Lee's Family Reacts To Fatal Prop Gun Incident On Alec Baldwin Film Set

CLIP10/22/21

The family of Brandon Lee, who was killed in an on-set accident in 1993, is speaking out after a prop gun incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's western film "Rust." "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust.' No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period," Brandon's sister Shannon Lee tweeted.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: brandon lee, Alec Baldwin, rust, shooting, halyna hutchins
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.