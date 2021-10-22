The family of Brandon Lee, who was killed in an on-set accident in 1993, is speaking out after a prop gun incident killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's western film "Rust." "Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust.' No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period," Brandon's sister Shannon Lee tweeted.

