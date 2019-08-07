Brandon Jenner Is Expecting Twins With New Love Cayley Stoker Weeks After Finalizing Divorce

Also available on the NBC app

The Jenner family is getting bigger! Brandon Jenner, the musician and son of Caitlyn Jenner, is expecting twins with girlfriend Cayley Stoker. The couple's baby news comes weeks after Brandon finalized his divorce with longtime love Leah Felder, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter Eva James. "It was a process, and it took some time to finalize," he told People. "And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I'm so happy about it."

