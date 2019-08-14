Brandi Cyrus Breaks Her Silence On Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Split: 'I'm Here For Her'

Also available on the NBC app

Brandi Cyrus is speaking out on her famous sister's recent split. Four days after news broke that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had gone their separate ways, the "Your Favorite Thing" podcaster explained co-host Wells Adams that while it wasn't "anything of [hers] to tell," she was in her sibling's corner. "I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her," Brandi said. The DJ was vacationing with Miley in Italy when the news first broke, and she seemed to hint at her sister's marital drama in Instagram snap a few days later.

