Brandi Carlile is one day away from "Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon," a one-night-only interactive IMAX Live experience, where she and her band will perform her brand-new deluxe album, "In the Canyon Haze," for fans. "It's going to be visually beautiful. It's going to have a mystique and a lushness to it musically that'll be unusual," she teased in an interview Access Hollywood. Brandi also discussed her friendship with Joni Mitchell and her two daughters' unique talents. Plus, she elaborated on her support for fellow country star Maren Morris – who sings with her in The Highwomen – speaking out in support of trans youth. "When you see somebody like Maren take up the cause of a marginalized person when she's not a marginalized person, it helps," she shared in part. "Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon" streams live in select IMAX theaters Sept. 28. Tickets are on sale now.

