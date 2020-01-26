Also available on the nbc app

Brandi Carlile is so proud of her dear pal Tanya Tucker! The two singers talked to Access' Sibley Scoles at the 2020 Grammys about Tanya's big win after releasing her first album in nearly two decades. Brandi gushed over the legendary singer snagging her first two Grammys. The 61-year-old singer’s acclaimed "While I'm Livin'" was named Best Country Album, and the breakout track "Bring My Flowers Now" won Best Country Song.

Appearing: