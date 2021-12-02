Main Content

Bradley Cooper Reveals The 'Most Challenging Thing' About Playing His 'Nightmare Alley' Character

Bradley Cooper challenged himself with the role of Stan Carlisle, a manipulative carny, in the psychological thriller "Nightmare Alley." "We tried to create a character the audience projects onto, and you really don't discover who he is kind of until the last scene in the film," he told Access Hollywood at the premiere. "I think that was the hardest– the most challenging thing was to play somebody who doesn't really know who he is until the very end." "Nightmare Alley" hits theaters Dec. 17.

