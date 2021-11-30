Bradley Cooper is opening up about a scary encounter. The 46-year-old actor was on Monday's episode of Dax Sherpard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed that someone pulled a knife on him while he was on the subway in New York City. The incident happened in October 2019 while he was wearing noise-canceling headphones on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter Lea from school. "I look down and I see a knife," he said. Luckily, the Oscar nominee was able to exit the subway with no injuries.

