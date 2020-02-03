Also available on the NBC app

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had a reunion! The former couple posed for a snap together at British Vogue's BAFTAs after party over the weekend and the 45-year-old "Star Is Born" actor was all smiles as they were photographed. The 34-year-old model sizzled in a tan Burberry dress which featured a full coverage bodice and bared it all on her legs. The gown was adorned with tons of gorgeous crystals, and she paired the look with matching earrings, a dainty necklace and simple yet chic makeup. The duo, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea together, split in June of 2019.

