Things are getting steamy on set between Bradley Cooper and Matt Bomer! The two actors were spotted in character filming a scene in New York City near Central Park for their new 1940s period piece, "Maestro," where they share a passionate kiss. In the biopic, Bradley plays composer and Broadway legend Leonard Bernstein and Matt's character is a clarinet player who was Leonard's lover. Besides starring as the lead role, the 47-year-old "Nightmare Alley" actor is also directing the film.

