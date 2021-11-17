Also available on the nbc app

Bradley Cooper is finally addressing those Lady Gaga romance rumors. The two actors played love interests in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born" leading to tons of speculation that the two were actually romantically involved. The pair then went on to sing an intimate duet of the film's song "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards, which further fueled the fan obsession with the stars. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bradley revealed their Oscar performance was meant to play out like a scene from the movie to help ease his nerves while singing live.

